MENU
17
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

WNC fire departments try to help goose frozen to French Broad River

by Liz Burch, WLOS

Asheville and Woodfin fire departments work to rescue a Canada goose stuck in the French Broad River on Wednesday. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

RIVER GOOSE_0015_frame_33376.jpg
RIVER GOOSE_0011_frame_356.jpg
RIVER GOOSE_0011_frame_0.jpg
RIVER GOOSE_0011_frame_11762.jpg

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

8 photos
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — 

"We gotta get him out of there," Cecelia Cardasio said Wednesday, looking at a helpless Canada goose stuck in the French Broad River.

She was one of the first people to call the Woodfin Fire Department when she noticed the goose struggling in the ice.

"It tears at my heartstrings. I love animals. That’s why I called for help," Cardasio said.

Asheville Fire Department Capt. Richard Rauschenbach said the Woodfin Fire Department tried pouring hot water into the river to help break the ice. When that was unsuccessful, Woodfin asked the Asheville Fire Department to bring its ladder truck.

"We’re, obviously, hoping to get him out but we’ll see," Rauschenbach said.

As time went on, onlookers got more nervous, but had renewed hope each time the goose moved.

"I’m afraid," Cardasio said. "He was drinking water earlier."

Eventually, the fire department came over to break the bad news to Cardasio -- the goose didn't make it. Rescue workers were able to get him out of the water, but it appeared as though he died after that. The goose was taken REACH Animal Hospital, where officials said he was dead on arrival. He appeared to have a broken leg.

Rauschenbach said these cold temperatures present challenges for firefighters, whether the call is for a rescue or a fire. He said they keep pumps running when it's cold so water doesn't freeze. And they have a medic bus on scene so they can switch out personnel. That way their crews don't spend dangerous amounts of time in the freezing temperatures.


Trending

1
 

Thursday Weather Update: Warnings, advisories, snow & lots of cold

Thursday Weather Update: Warnings, advisories, snow & lots of cold
2
 

Top local stories we are following today

Top local stories we are following today
3
 

Beyond the Scoreboard: Why aren’t colleges recruiting mountain football players?

Beyond the Scoreboard: Why aren’t colleges recruiting mountain football players?
4
 

Henderson County man accused of animal cruelty arrested in FL, wife still wanted by police

Henderson County man accused of animal cruelty arrested in FL, wife still wanted by police
5
 

WNC fire departments try to help goose frozen to French Broad River

WNC fire departments try to help goose frozen to French Broad River

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLOS

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Thursday Weather Update: Warnings, advisories, snow & lots of cold

Thursday Weather Update: Warnings, advisories, snow & lots of cold
2

Top local stories we are following today

Top local stories we are following today
3

Beyond the Scoreboard: Why aren’t colleges recruiting mountain football players?

Beyond the Scoreboard: Why aren’t colleges recruiting mountain football players?
4

Henderson County man accused of animal cruelty arrested in FL, wife still wanted by police

Henderson County man accused of animal cruelty arrested in FL, wife still wanted by police
5

WNC fire departments try to help goose frozen to French Broad River

WNC fire departments try to help goose frozen to French Broad River
6

Reality Check: 2 officials received over $70K combined in Greene's final days as manager

Reality Check: 2 officials received over $70K combined in Greene's final days as manager
7

Hendersonville restoration contractor cleans up after pipes burst in cold weather

Hendersonville restoration contractor cleans up after pipes burst in cold weather
8

North Carolina reports third snowstorm death

North Carolina reports third snowstorm death
9

Wind adds bite to bitter cold temperatures in the mountains

Wind adds bite to bitter cold temperatures in the mountains
10

Short-term rentals in Asheville take another hit

Short-term rentals in Asheville take another hit