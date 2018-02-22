Are earthquakes in the mountains really becoming more frequent?

The mountains of Western North Carolina are among the oldest in the world. Underneath the soil lies a deep geological history of moving and shaking, but faults, or divisions between plates in the Earth's crust, under the Blue Ridge haven't been active in about 300 million years.

Active faults are likely to become the source of another earthquake in the future. Geologists commonly consider faults to be active if there has been movement observed or evidence of seismic activity during the last 10,000 years.

But, just because faults under WNC aren't active, doesn't mean there aren't forces at play which could shake things up from time to time.

"There was a lot of stress built up when the mountains were initiated and uplifted, and some of that stress is still locked in the rocks," Dr. Jim Rynolds, a professor of geology at Brevard College, said. "As we weather and erode the tops off, you're relieving some of that stress. So, occasionally, one of those ancient locked faults is going to pop."



Faults and fractures under the Blue Ridge seldom lead to any shaking that can be felt, and they almost never cause damage. The majority of earthquakes detected have a magnitude of 2.5 or less, but there have been two quakes with a magnitude 5.0 or greater in the last century and a half.

The 5.5 magnitude Skyland earthquake of 1916 is reported to have cracked plaster, broken window panes and dislodged chimney tops. The 5.2 magnitude Mitchell County earthquake of 1926 is reported to have cracked and dislodged foundations.

But those 5-pointers are about as big as we can expect locally, according to Dr. Cheryl Waters-Tormey, department head of geosciences at Western Carolina University.

"The idea is that a large earthquake is really, really unlikely," Waters-Tormey said. "Based on what we know so far, the Earth can always surprise us, but, because were not part of an active plate boundary, the stress build up can't be that big in order to generate a large earthquake, at least in this system."

However, shaking in the mountains isn't just limited to local earthquakes.

"There's a structure, that we think is probably about a billion years old, that's down deeper in the Tennessee crust that, every once in a while, shifts and groans," Waters-Tormey said.

That structure is part of the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone, one of the most active seismic areas in the Eastern United States. Most earthquakes in the zone are fairly small, but scientists have noted evidence of several large earthquakes in the area over the last 25,000 years.

But, a lack of large earthquakes in the last hundred years has left geologists guessing when it comes to how shaking would move into WNC.

"If there was a larger earthquake in Eastern Tennessee, say magnitude 6 or 5, we actually don't know how that shaking would propagate to the west," Waters-Tormey said.

When shaking occurs in Eastern Tennessee, it can change the stress state of the crust under WNC, leading to more earthquakes. But, earthquakes in the area haven't been more frequent than any other time in the recent past according to Waters-Tormey.

So, why do earthquakes seem to be making the news more frequently in the Blue Ridge?

Dr. Kenneth Taylor, state geologist of North Carolina, said more seismic readers placed across the mountains and the state have helped geologists accurately identify and confirm more earthquakes.



The first seismograph station in the region was installed at Grandfather Mountain in 1982. In 2000, three more seismograph stations were installed, with one more in 2006, two more in 2007 and another in 2008.



Talylor points to a 1.5 magnitude earthquake near Hickory on Feb. 19 recorded by a station in Taylorsville. Two other stations, one in Taylorsville and one at Dogwood Stamp Mountain, did not pick up the small quake.



"Before these stations were installed, an earthquake with magnitude under 2.5 to 3 might not have been recorded," Talyor said.



While earthquakes in the area are not on the rise, Taylor said residents should always be prepared for a moderate earthquake, possibly up to magnitude 5.5, which could cause slight damage to buildings.



The region could also feel shaking from two larger seismic zones -- one near Charleston, South Carolina, and the other near Memphis, Tennessee. Both regions have potential to produce an earthquake larger than 7.0 in magnitude, but shaking in the mountains would likely be on par with a moderate local earthquake.



