Asheville couple delivers baby in backseat of family van

An Asheville family is doing well after delivering their son in the back of their van early Saturday morning.

Owen and Mindi McGlynn were on their way to the hospital when Mindi felt the baby was ready to come into the world.

“I was kind of standing up, and I told Owen, 'I'm going to have this baby in the car. You need to call 911,'” Mindi McGlynn recalled.

Her husband called 911 and pulled into the parking lot of Asheville Family Fitness and Physical Therapy on New Leicester Highway.

News 13 obtained the 911 call where a dispatcher walked them through the process. In it, Owen McGlynn can be heard speaking with the dispatcher about delivering his son.

WARNING: 911 call is not censored and contains explicit language.

“What do you see, the head, or what do you see?” the dispatcher asked.



“Yes, I see his head, I feel his head. Holy s***!” Owen McGlynn responded.

It appears that the baby is delivered, but in the background, Mindi can be heard saying, “We have got to do this, babe.”

About a minute passes and Mindi can be heard saying, “I can’t get him out,” and then finally Owen said, “Oh, he’s here! Oh my God! He’s here.”

A short time after the delivery, emergency crews arrived and transported them to the hospital.

The couple said the baby weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and is 20.5 inches long.

They named him Benjamin Owen McGlynn.

“It was nerve-racking because we were both looking at each other and we were both scared. She was definitely scared, but she handled it very well,” Owen said, adding he was very proud of his wife.

Benjamin is their third child together and their first son.

“It’s kind of been a whirlwind,” Mindi McGlynn said. “You never really think that kind of thing happens to you.”

She’s taking it all in stride, even posting a picture from that night to Facebook, asking if anyone could detail the van they bought a month ago.

“We always harp on the kids for keeping it clean, getting all their toys and sippy cups and trash out and then here we are having a baby in the back of it," Mindi said. "So, we can’t really say much now in terms of getting onto them about keeping it clean."

“I feel like we can never get rid of it, got to drive it 'til the wheels fall off,” she said. “Definitely has some memories in there now.”