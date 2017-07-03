MENU
81
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Asheville Police respond to call, end up joining in on neighborhood 4th of July party

by Kristy Steward

Video & Photo credit: Katlen Joyce Smith

19686617_10213527125113197_1912240249_o.jpg
19829935_10213527125273201_2057156348_o.jpg
19688326_10213527125313202_275389611_o.jpg
19718485_10213527125073196_1916103921_o.jpg

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

4 photos
Asheville, N.C. (WLOS) — 

Some Asheville Police Officers, responding to a street complaint in the Oakley area, are getting some positive attention after they joined in on the fun!

Resident Katlen Joyce Smith tells News 13, the neighborhood has over twenty kids in a 4 block area. For fun, every year, the neighborhood gets together for a 4th of July block party.

This year, the neighborhood adults built a giant slide for young and old to enjoy.

Apparently, not all the neighbors were excited about the street being blocked off and contacted authorities.

The responding officers, after stressing safety and addressing the neighbors concerns, ended up joining in on the fun!

The officers told the residents that the slide was far enough over to the side that vehicles could safely get past. No citations were issuesd.

Trending

1
 

IV hydration clinic opens in Asheville

IV hydration clinic opens in Asheville
2
 

Local Christian bookstore closes it's doors by end of month

Local Christian bookstore closes it's doors by end of month
3
 

Asheville Police respond to call, end up joining in on neighborhood 4th of July party

Asheville Police respond to call, end up joining in on neighborhood 4th of July party
4
 

NC to release public voter data to President Trump's voter fraud commission

NC to release public voter data to President Trump's voter fraud commission
5
 

Man shot in leg during fight in Mills River

Man shot in leg during fight in Mills River

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLOS

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

IV hydration clinic opens in Asheville

IV hydration clinic opens in Asheville
2

Local Christian bookstore closes it's doors by end of month

Local Christian bookstore closes it's doors by end of month
3

Asheville Police respond to call, end up joining in on neighborhood 4th of July party

Asheville Police respond to call, end up joining in on neighborhood 4th of July party
4

NC to release public voter data to President Trump's voter fraud commission

NC to release public voter data to President Trump's voter fraud commission
5

Man shot in leg during fight in Mills River

Man shot in leg during fight in Mills River
6

South Carolina man's 31-year sibling mystery decoded on Facebook

South Carolina man's 31-year sibling mystery decoded on Facebook
7

Hundreds flock to Brevard for Fourth of July festival

Hundreds flock to Brevard for Fourth of July festival
8

5-year-old boy found weighing under 25 pounds; mother arrested

5-year-old boy found weighing under 25 pounds; mother arrested
9

Fireworks, food, fun: 4th of July celebrations across WNC

Fireworks, food, fun: 4th of July celebrations across WNC
10

Arden man arrested for possession of and selling marijuana

Arden man arrested for possession of and selling marijuana