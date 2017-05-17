Asheville woman inspired by Ellen DeGeneres died helping stranded driver, sister says

Beth Halvey, 57, died after her vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer. Her sister, Eileen Halvey, 60, said her sister pulled over to help a young woman holding a gas can. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

An Asheville woman who was killed in a crash on Interstate 240 on Monday died trying to help a stranded driver, her sister said.

Beth Halvey, 57, died after her vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer. Her sister, Eileen Halvey, 60, said her sister pulled over to help a young woman holding a gas can.

“Being the kind helpful person she was, she decided to pull over without being hailed or anything to say 'do you need some help?'" Eileen said.

According to Eileen, the crash took place as Beth tried to merge back onto the highway.

"My sister and I were very close,” Beth said. “She was my best friend."

Eileen and her sister Beth watched "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" every day.

Eileen lives on the West Coast, but even with a three-hour time difference they'd find time to recap every episode over the phone.



"(Ellen) inspired her to live as Ellen DeGeneres does," Eileen said. "Ellen's words at the end of each show are, you know, be kind to one another, and that was my sister."

Eileen got a call from Asheville on Monday, but it was not from her sister and not about "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"I got the call from my older sister that she had passed," Eileen said.

Beth died about three months before living out her dream, Eileen said, of going to Los Angeles and getting tickets to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"She basically died being a Good Samaritan,” Eileen said.

According to Asheville Police Department, the passenger in Beth’s Santa Fe, Regina Ray, 45, of Fairview, remained in critical condition at Mission Hospital.

The incident was still under investigation.