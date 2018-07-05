MENU
Charlotte teen dies after falling from Transylvania County waterfall

by Kristy Steward

Photo credit: WLOS Staff

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — 

A 16-year-old girl from Charlotte, identified by authorities as H'Money Siu, died after falling from Rainbow Falls in Transylvania County on the Fourth of July. An 11-year-old girl who was with her at the time of the incident also fell but was rescued by family.

Katie Hall with North Carolina State Parks says Siu went over the falls at around noon at Gorges State Park in the Pisgah National Forest. The waterfall is about 125 feet high.

Transylvania EMS Director Bobby Cooper says her body was recovered at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the second incident at Rainbow Falls in two weeks. Authorities said John Shaffer, of Charleston, South Carolina, died on June 23 after going over the waterfall.

"This makes number three in this county already this year," said Lake Toxaway fire rescue chief Carmon West. "As I've said in the past, this is wearing thin on my patience. It seems like I'm up here every week for a waterfalls accident."

West says the US Forest Service put up two more signs just this week warning people about the dangers of the falls.

