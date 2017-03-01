Child left stranded on ski lift 30 feet above ground for 2 hours, lawsuit claims

Parents of a Tennessee child have filed a federal civil complaint against a mountain ski resort after they claim their child was stuck on a ski lift for two hours in freezing conditions and fell 30 feet to the ground when no help arrived.

Robert and Wendy Elliot filed the lawsuit against Sugar Mountain Resort on Feb 28, 2017.

The 15-page document says that the child boarded the "Gunter's Way" chairlift on Feb. 14, 2016, before the lift closed. When he reached the unloading area at the top, the lawsuit claims the child decided not to get off and began to ride back down the lift.

Documents claim the chairlift operator began closing procedures early and had removed a safety gate that would have stopped automatically if a passenger didn't get off at the top.

As the child rode back down the lift, the lawsuit claims Sugar Mountain employee(s) shut the lift down for the evening, leaving the child stuck 30 feet above a wooded area.

After two hours in freezing conditions, the lawsuit says the child became so concerned about his ability to survive the night that he "took off his snowboard, crawled over the edge of the chair ... hung from the bar, and then let go, falling over 30 feet to the frozen ground below."

He suffered a fractured heel bone and wrist in the fall, according to the document.

The lawsuit said the child crawled out of the wooded area and down the ski run where two people found him and called ski patrol.

Sugar Mountain's owner Gunther Jochl told WSOC he saw the teenager a few months ago and said he is doing well.

"We regret that the incident occurred and we have taken all measures to make sure something like this never happens again," Jochl told WSOC.

The suit is asking for compensatory damages in excess of $75,000.



