Crews locate 2 lost hikers in Pisgah National Forest

by Raphael Pires

Search and rescue crews are in the Pisgah National Forest, near the fish hatchery, searching for two missing hikers. (Photo credit: WLOS Staff)

PISGAH NATIONAL FOREST, N.C. (WLOS) — 

Search and rescue crews have located two missing hikers in the Pisgah National Forest.

Transylvania County Rescue Squad Chief Dale Whitlock said a man and a woman in their 20s were headed to climb Cedar Rock when they got lost.

The hikers were able to get to a location with cell phone service and made a call for help, checking in every 30 minutes.

Crews had been searching for the missing pair since about 3 p.m. Friday. They were located around 11 p.m.

A staging area was set up near the fish hatchery. About 20 rescuers helped with the search.

Whitlock said search efforts became more dangerous as the sun went down.

"As the night sets in, it will get extremely cooler, which will cause some issues, but all of our guys are geared and properly dressed for it because they know we're going into night operations," he explained.

The Henderson County rescue squad was also called in to help.

