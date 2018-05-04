Deer Park Fire continues to grow, but now 30 percent contained

The Deer Park Fire burning near Hot Springs in Madison County has now grown to 50 acres and is currently 30 percent contained.

The 7.2 mile-portion of the Appalachian Trail from Garenflo Gap to Hot Springs and the Van Cliff Loop Trail, TR #313, remain closed. The closure order for the vicinity of the fire remains in effect.

Firefighters continue to evaluate the need for a burnout operation based on current and predicted weather conditions. They continue to construct lines around the perimeter of the fire.



The exact cause is still under investigation but, authorities say it was likely sparked by an unattended campfire.

Remember to always practice fire safety and ensure fires are fully extinguished before leaving them unattended.