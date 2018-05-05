MENU
Deer Park Fire near Hot Springs now 50 percent contained

by WLOS STAFF

Crews are working to contain a wildfire burning in Madison County. The fire has scorched about 50 acres so far and has forced the closure of a seven-mile section of the Appalachian Trail between Garenflo Gap and Hot Springs. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

MARS HILL, N.C. (WLOS) — 

A 7.2 mile-portion of the Appalachian Trail, from Garenflo Gap to Hot Springs, remains closed due to the Deer Park Fire.

Located southwest of Hot Springs, the fire remains 50 acres in size but containment increased to 50 percent Friday. The closure order for the vicinity of the fire including the Van Cliff Loop Trail (TR #313), remains in effect.

Firefighters have had success with a direct attack, a tactic that involves firefighters working right at the fire line. This tactic was made possible and more useful by using helicopters to drop water on “hotspots,” burning logs and other forest debris.

Work now includes removing fire-damaged trees along the Appalachian Trail. Once the hazardous trees have been removed and the fire is fully contained the Appalachian Trail will be reopened.

The US Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service currently have a total of 76 personnel assigned to the incident.

The Deer Park Fire was first reported on Monday, April 30, 2018.

While the cause is still under investigation, this fire shows that dry conditions persist and residents need to practice fire safety and ensure fires are fully extinguished before leaving them unattended: If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.

