MENU
49
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Duke Energy agrees to pay $84K penalty for coal ash leaks

by Associated Press

Duke Energy will pay an $84,000 penalty and work to end leaks of potentially toxic waste from three North Carolina coal-burning power plants into groundwater and nearby rivers. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — 

Duke Energy will pay an $84,000 penalty and work to end leaks of potentially toxic waste from three North Carolina coal-burning power plants into groundwater and nearby rivers.

A deal announced Tuesday and signed by a Duke Energy executive includes the penalty for leaks detected at pits holding liquefied coal ash at the Rogers, Allen and Marshall power plants.

Coal ash is the residue left after decades of burning coal to generate power. It can contain toxic materials like arsenic and chromium.

The agreement with the state regulator settles pollution law violations involving nearly leaky spots detected before 2015 that allow tainted waste into groundwater and the adjoining Catawba and Broad rivers.

Southern Environmental Law Center attorney D.J. Gerken said the deal commits the country's largest electricity company to stopping the pollution.

Trending

1
 

Top local stories we are following today

Top local stories we are following today
2
 

Father, 3 children dead in South Carolina mobile home fire

Father, 3 children dead in South Carolina mobile home fire
3
 

Old Fort woman indicted in 2017 overdose death

Old Fort woman indicted in 2017 overdose death
4
 

1 of 2 people sought in Asheville thefts involved in Sunday night chase

1 of 2 people sought in Asheville thefts involved in Sunday night chase
5
 

Fire destroys unique part of RAD history

Fire destroys unique part of RAD history

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLOS

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Top local stories we are following today

Top local stories we are following today
2

Father, 3 children dead in South Carolina mobile home fire

Father, 3 children dead in South Carolina mobile home fire
3

Old Fort woman indicted in 2017 overdose death

Old Fort woman indicted in 2017 overdose death
4

1 of 2 people sought in Asheville thefts involved in Sunday night chase

1 of 2 people sought in Asheville thefts involved in Sunday night chase
5

Fire destroys unique part of RAD history

Fire destroys unique part of RAD history
6

Fire damages Weaverville Zaxby's

Fire damages Weaverville Zaxby's
7

Locals divided on DOT plans for Asheville's Merrimon Avenue

Locals divided on DOT plans for Asheville's Merrimon Avenue
8

South Tunnel Road shopping center to become movie theater, restaurants, housing

South Tunnel Road shopping center to become movie theater, restaurants, housing
9

Hendersonville police officer cleared of criminal liability in shooting death of suspect

Hendersonville police officer cleared of criminal liability in shooting death of suspect
10

Couple in their 70s use buddy system to lose nearly 400 pounds together

Couple in their 70s use buddy system to lose nearly 400 pounds together