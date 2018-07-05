MENU
85
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Former Sunday school teacher charged with sexually assaulted children for years

by Kristy Steward

Photo credit: Johnston County Sheriff's Office

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — 

A former North Carolina Sunday school teacher is being held on a $1 million bond after charges he molested multiple children in the Johnston County church where he served as a Sunday school teacher.

Jonathan Young, 34, of Benson, faces 13 charges including six charges of first-degree rape of a child, three charges of statutory rape, two charges of first-degree sexual offense and two charges of indecent liberties with a child.

Young was a Sunday school teacher at the Firstborn Baptist Church where at least some of the incidents happened.

Officials say, some of the cases date back as far as 15 years ago. The youngest victim was just 7-years-old at the time.

Allegations were first investigated in 2014 but investigators were unable to find enough evidence to bring charges. Recently, authorities say, multiple victims came forward.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Fire chief: Teen dead, child rescued after accident at Transylvania County waterfall

Fire chief: Teen dead, child rescued after accident at Transylvania County waterfall
2
 

Crews respond to fire at South Asheville apartment complex

Crews respond to fire at South Asheville apartment complex
3
 

Young child dies in vehicle fire along U.S. 74, troopers say

Young child dies in vehicle fire along U.S. 74, troopers say
4
 

Charlotte teen dies after falling from Transylvania County waterfall

Charlotte teen dies after falling from Transylvania County waterfall
5
 

Former Sunday school teacher charged with sexually assaulted children for years

Former Sunday school teacher charged with sexually assaulted children for years

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLOS

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Fire chief: Teen dead, child rescued after accident at Transylvania County waterfall

Fire chief: Teen dead, child rescued after accident at Transylvania County waterfall
2

Crews respond to fire at South Asheville apartment complex

Crews respond to fire at South Asheville apartment complex
3

Young child dies in vehicle fire along U.S. 74, troopers say

Young child dies in vehicle fire along U.S. 74, troopers say
4

Charlotte teen dies after falling from Transylvania County waterfall

Charlotte teen dies after falling from Transylvania County waterfall
5

Former Sunday school teacher charged with sexually assaulted children for years

Former Sunday school teacher charged with sexually assaulted children for years
6

Girl bitten while swimming near Myrtle Beach pier

Girl bitten while swimming near Myrtle Beach pier
7

APD: 4 arrested after police, firefighters assaulted with fireworks

APD: 4 arrested after police, firefighters assaulted with fireworks
8

Asheville police: Missing teen, who was considered 'armed and dangerous,' located

Asheville police: Missing teen, who was considered 'armed and dangerous,' located
9

Asheville woman, 25, killed Monday in 5-vehicle wreck in North Charleston

Asheville woman, 25, killed Monday in 5-vehicle wreck in North Charleston
10

What sparked Carowinds parking lot blaze burned away in fire

What sparked Carowinds parking lot blaze burned away in fire