Friend reflects on circus hall of fame performer's life

BOSTIC, N.C. (WLOS) - The world's most famous circus, Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey, said Monday the big top is coming down for good this winter with final shows in New York and New Jersey.

In recent decades, animal rights advocates raised concerns amid allegations of animal cruelty. Asheville, North Carolina's U.S. Cellular Center changed its policy in 2015 and banned the circus, citing concern for the animals. Those issues, along with lagging ticket sales, largely led to Ringling Brother's decision.

A former Bostic woman was once a national headlining performer who was even inducted into the circus hall of fame. Patricia Jameson lost her battle with cancer in 2013. But in her 20s, her life was an adventure when she left England in 1953 to join the circus in the United States. Jameson performed with lions, and tigers, and bears. And elephants, horses and dogs. It was a dream come true for the 21-year-old from Liverpool, England.







"Pat was the first woman in the United States that had a mixture of animals in one ring," said Myra Crabtree, her partner for 40 years.

"There were zebras, there were leopards, tigers, lions and dogs," said Crabtree, who met Jameson long after her circus days.

Around her neck Crabtree has a tooth from a leopard she said grabbed Jameson by the legs and had to be killed. Crabtree, an animal rights advocate, said she asked her partner if the animals were abused.

"She was a bit evasive," Crabtree said. "I think there was (abuse), and she just didn't want to admit that there was."

After the two moved to Bostic, Jameson's nostalgia led her to publish an autobiography that included old posters, including some from Ringling Brothers with citations of the performers she worked with who were part of the Greatest Show on Earth.



"Really, she was at the bottom of the totem pole to begin with, when she joined the circus," Crabtree said.

Jameson helped put up the circus tent and take it down. She fed the animals and cleaned their pens. But with looks and talent, she rose the ranks inside the hierarchy of the circus Crabtree said was extremely clique-ish.

The highlight act of Jameson's career was called the Hawthorne Fantasy that included a myriad of animals in the one ring, including tigers and a zebra.

"Because of that act, Pat is in the hall of fame," Crabtree said. "She was very proud of that."

The news Ringling was closing brought back memories of Jameson's fame, though Crabtree's take on the circus is that of an animal lover.

"I think a circus can survive without animals in it. To me, they need to be free, and wild, not trained and behind bars."