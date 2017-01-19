Warm weather confusing to crops, too

If you step outside, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's spring. The weather is confusing some crops, too.

"These buds should be tight. They shouldn't be out as far as what they are. So, that's got me a little bit worried," Mike Pack Jr., a blackberry farmer at M&M Berry Farm, said.

He raised 20 acres of blackberries. He showed us some of them and explained the cane should be a dark red/purple. That color means the cane is dormant, or resting. Green signifies the cane has not gone dormant. Pack estimates about 10 percent of his canes aren't the color they should be.

"These should be red right now," Pack said, pointing to one.

An apple grower said his buds are doing well. The buds sat on top of limbs tight together and barely sticking out.

"So far, it's (the weather) not a huge issue. We look for 50 degree days and 40 or below night. That works out well for us," Trey Enloe, from Lewis Creek Farms, said.

Just like humans, crops need time to rest and recover. Because it was warm in December, some of Pack's crops didn't go dormant, and then it dropped to seven degrees.

"I'm not sure if it's killed these, or not. It's hard to tell. We have checked some, and they are alive," Pack said.

Now that it's warm again, the young growth will be more vulnerable if or when it gets cold again.

"The more growth we get, the less these canes can take as far as the cold. If we dip back into single digits, it's just going to increase how much damage we can get," Pack said.

Pack's optimistic because blackberry canes can sprout a second bud. If the first dies, that would extend the season, creating a less uniform crop. But Pack's hoping his yield wouldn't be affected.



