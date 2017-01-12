MENU
Inauguration invitation misprint rings phones off the hook at Asheville printing company

by Jerrika Insco

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — 

The inauguration next week is in Washington, D.C., but an Asheville, North Carolina, company's phones are ringing off the hook about the event.

Plum Print had nothing to do with the inauguration ceremony until invitees kept calling for more details.

Meg Ragland, the co-founder of Plum Print, said her company has received about 20 calls in two days about the inauguration.

"We've heard both from people trying to RSVP or get more information about the inauguration or people trying to get handicapped passes to the inauguration," Ragland said. "And we’ve heard from FedEx numerous times that they have wrong addresses and wrong zip codes to some of the invitees.”

After doing some research, Ragland realized Plum Print's phone number was misprinted on the FedEx return label of thousands of inauguration invitations.

"The person has to do some research. It's not like our number's on the invitation. They have to go back to their FedEx envelope that the invitation came in to find our phone number because the invitations have no contact information on them," Ragland said.

It is a printing company but not one that prints invitations. Plum Print deals with children's artwork.

"What Plum Print does is we take children's artwork and we digitize it and we turn it into coffee table books," Ragland said.

The only explanation Plum Print has gotten for the mistake is that it was a typo, which is also confusing.

“It’s not like it’s off by one digit,” Ragland said. "There is nothing similar about our number and the inaugural committee's phone number."

Now, Plum Print's phone number is in the hands of the thousands of people invited to next week's ceremony.

The typo was fixed as of Thursday morning, so, hopefully, their phones will now stop ringing.

The only connection is Plum Print uses FedEx for all of its shipping.

