71
Kids at Carolina Day camp learn to use medieval swords and shields

by Tammy Watford

Campers at Carolina Day School are taking part in the new martial art and sport of boffing, where fully padded swords, shields, bows and arrows are used in medieval-style combat games. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — 

Imagine a summer camp that utterly transports kids back in time, a time where they can experience a medieval fantasy.

Campers at Carolina Day School are taking part in the new martial art and sport of boffing, where fully padded swords, shields, bows and arrows are used in medieval-style combat games.

"So, everyone has fun, and everyone can win and everyone has a good challenge," camper Mitchell said.

By playing games, the campers are taught valuable life lessons about respect, teamwork and communication.

"Most of what I teach is about honor," instructor Phil Ferguson, of The Wandering Swordsmen, said. "It's about trying to play the game in an honorable way, trying to be respectful towards your opponent, about how to play fairly and how to challenge yourself and give your opponent a fair chance."

"In the Middle Ages, all knights pledge a vow to chivalry, and in chivalry you had to be respectful," camper Sam said.

A different style of sword and shield is taught each week during the summer camp at Carolina Day School. Ferguson, who has been teaching swordplay professionally for three years, also holds sessions for kids from 1-3 p.m. Sundays at Carrier Park.

