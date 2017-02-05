Kids protest Trump administration policies in downtown Asheville

A local protest was organized by children demonstrating against Donald Trump’s temporary immigration ban—and other issues—on Sunday.

Hundreds of kids and their parents marched through downtown Asheville from Pack Square to Pritchard Park.

"We made flyers and we sent out things on Facebook and we sent emails," Asha Owens, one of the child organizers, said.

The environment, racial equality, and education were among the issues raised by the child protesters.

Adults and children marched together down the sidewalks.

"This is the most important thing,” protesters Delia Denoff said. “This is the thing we all wanted to do for our weekend. My whole family heard about this event and we all felt really strongly about that; especially after this ban."

Local conservative activist Carl Mumpower told News 13 he believed the protesters were not really making a difference.

"It seems like these protests have become an outlet for anger and entertainment and I would suggest there's some better ways for these folks to get involved in making us better," Mumpower said.

Mumpower said he did not agree with involving children in the protest.

"Getting kids involved, we're seducing our young people into buying what I believe are some deceptions and some harmful influences, so I'm not a big fan,” Mumpower said.

