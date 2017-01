A group of people braved the cold Sunday morning to begin the new year with a splash. The annual Polar Plunge is all for a good cause. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

A group of people braved the cold Sunday morning to begin the new year with a splash.

The annual Polar Plunge is all for a good cause.



News 13 photojournalist Matthew Yates shows us a chilly leap of faith.

The money raised benefits the Lake Lure Fire Department and Hickory Nut Gap EMS.

Next year will be the tenth year for the Lake Lure Polar Plunge.