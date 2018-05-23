Blind woman sees her guide dog for the first time

Mary Sedgwick was diagnosed with bilateral optic neuritis during her fourth year of medical school. Since 2003, she has been legally blind. But thanks to eSight Glasses, she was able to see her guide dog Lucy for the first time. (Photo credit: WLOS Staff)

Mary Sedgwick was diagnosed with bilateral optic neuritis during her fourth year of medical school. Since 2003, she has been legally blind.

The former OBGYN was forced to leave her career, a decision that sent Sedgwick into seclusion and depression.

"I no longer knew what my worth was,” she said.

Sedgwick got her guide dog Lucy in April 2010. She has been a part of the family and gave Mary new hope and independence.

“She is my angel who walks beside me,” she remarked.

Even as important as Lucy is to her life, Sedgwick has never seen her dog.

"I've never known what she looks like. I know from what everyone else says how beautiful she is," Sedgwick said.

Until a North Carolina Lions State Convention meeting on April 28, when Sedgwick tried on eSight Glasses. The high-tech glasses help the visually impaired see.

Wearing the glasses, she was able to see her guide dog for the first time. The precious moment was caught on camera.

"I just, I could believe how amazing, beautiful, and soulful eyes she has. It was everything that I had dreamed she had looked like. The love in her eyes matched the love that I knew for eight years now," Sedgwick recalled.



Sedgwick is now trying to raise enough money to purchase the glasses. They cost around $9,000. So far she has raised $5,000. A fundraiser is being held for Sedgwick from 4-9 p.m. June 7 at Hi-Wire Brewing, and 15 percent of the proceeds will go toward reaching her goal to receive the gift of sight.

She is hoping to raise enough money to buy an extra pair so she can pay it forward and give the gift of sight to someone else.