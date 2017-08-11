MENU
Local credit union serves up pancake breakfast for veterans

by WLOS Staff

The United Federal Credit Union's Hendersonville branch held a pancake breakfast for veterans Friday morning. (Photo credit: WLOS Staff)

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — 

The United Federal Credit Union's Hendersonville branch held a pancake breakfast for veterans on Friday morning.

Folks were getting ready for the event live on News 13 This Morning. They fed about 150 vets and their family members.

The event celebrates all the men and women who served our country and defended our freedom.

Veterans and their families enjoyed the free breakfast and also picked up a full-size American flag in recognition of their bravery.

