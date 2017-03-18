MENU
Missing Henderson County girl found after alleged abductor's car runs out of gas

by Evan Donovan

12-year-old Zoee Bishop-Cantrell was found safe Saturday morning in Jackson County, Georgia (Photo credit: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — 

A missing girl from Henderson County was found Saturday morning when the car she was in with her alleged abductor--her biological mother--ran out of gas.

Major Frank Stout of the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said 12-year-old Zoee Bishop-Cantrell is safe and in protective custody in Jackson County, Georgia. She is awaiting transportation back to North Carolina.

The girl's mother, Selena Bishop, has been taken into custody on felony child abduction charges, Stout said in a news release.

Stout said Jackson County deputies found the pair Saturday morning after Bishop ran out of gas on Highway 441 near Commerce, Georgia.

Bishop-Cantrell had been missing since Thursday, when deputies say Bishop picked her up from school.

The girl's grandmother, Sheryl Corn, has had custody of Zoee since October 2012.

Corn said she raised the young girl on and off throughout her life due to her mother's issues with heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.


