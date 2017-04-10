MENU
Murphy man holds family hostage with sword, makeshift gun

by Jennifer Saylor

Police say a man from Murphy held his family hostage with a sword and a 22-caliber gun he made out of a toy gun. 24-year-old Isaiah Nelson is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of kidnapping, and several other charges. (Image credit: VineLINK.com)

MURPHY, N.C. (WLOS) — 

Police say a man from Murphy held his family hostage with a sword and a 22-caliber gun he made out of a toy gun.

24-year-old Isaiah Nelson is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of kidnapping, and several other charges.

Police say shortly after they arrived, he released his family members.

Nelson remains in jail on a $40,000 bond.

Murphy police say since 2009, Nelson has been charged with 42 offenses, including assault, drug possession and more.

