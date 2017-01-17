MENU
Music legend Nina Simone's childhood home for sale

by Adriana Mendez

TRYON, N.C. (WLOS) - Nina Simone was called the "High Priestess of Soul."

She was a civil rights activist, and an outspoken woman. For many in the City of Tyron, she was an inspiration.

Simone was born in Polk County, North Carolina, in 1933, and the home where she grew up is now for sale. According to real estate agent Cindy Viehman of Tryon Foothills Realty, the house is listed at $95,000 cash, and is just under 665 square feet.

Angela Logan's father grew up with Simone, and Angela recalls meeting her on more than one occasion.

"She had some producers here with her and she would always come and get my dad," she said. "My dad and her were always good friends."

Viehman hopes the new owner will continue to preserve the legacy of the music legend.

"We hope the next buyer will preserve this and make it a museum and a place that will not only commemorate her history but also the rich history of this community," she said.

"Hopefully we will be celebrating a new rebirth here of Nina Simone's legacy and that of this community."

Simone died on April 21, 2003 after a bout with breast cancer.

