New Year's moms pay it forward with gifts in honor of first baby of the year

Brooke Brown (2014), Lauren Davison (2015), and Pauline Sweetman (2016) have each had the distinction of delivering the first baby born at Mission Hospital. (Photo credit: John Le, WLOS)

When "Auld Lang Syne" is still on our mind each New Year's Day, it's local news tradition to highlight the first baby born.

The mothers become part of a sisterhood connected by their January babies.

An Asheville woman is devoted to help other moms with that distinct delivery date. She's done so with a gift basket that others have paid forward.

"Sometimes those babies are viewed as a symbol of luck or hope," says Brooke Brown. "It's exciting because each year we get a new one."

In 2014 at Mission Hospital, Brooke Brown gave birth to daughter Celeste at 1:12 a.m.

"It was pretty overwhelming to be birthing our child so early," Brown recalls. "And then to add to it was all the attention and excitement of being the New Year's baby."

Three hundred and sixty-five days later, Lauren Davison was the lucky mom. Little Ezekiel came into the world in early 2015.

"He happened to be the New Year's baby," Davison says. "And they were like, 'Well, do you want the news to come in?' And it was like, 'Not really, but...'"

She invited our News 13 crew for Zeke's sake.

"We thought it'd be cool for him to have the disc to look at when he was older," she says.

2016 was little Jordan's time. Mother Pauline Sweetman rang in the year with a memorable delivery.

"Her claim to fame!" Pauline said.

The crowd almost felt like some sort of family reunion.

"This is the first time we've met in person all together," Brown pointed out. "So everyone asks, 'Do you get a year supply of diapers?', or 'Did businesses shower you with gifts?' And the answer was no."

That didn't seem right to Brooke, so two years ago, she put together a basket full of must-have supplies for the next New Year's mom, Lauren.

"And I wanted the next year's baby's family to to feel special," she says. "I wanted them to feel honored to be this."

Brooke did it again last year with a basket for 2016 mom Pauline to mark the occasion.

"During nap time," Pauline remembers. "So we woke up to the nurses saying, 'Someone brought you a gift.' And we're like, Wow!"

What Brooke didn't know, is that 2015 mom Lauren also gave Pauline a basket.

"And to me that was so rewarding that they paid it forward," Brooke says.

"What she did was really nice and we wanted to do the same thing," Lauren says. "We thought if it was done for us, than we should do it for the next one."

2016's mom Pauline kept the tradition alive by doing the same for the 2017 first family.

Meanwhile 2014 mother Brooke is still at it. She also gave a basket to the latest New Year mother.

"A date night card for the parents," she says, showing us a few items in the basket.

Because Brooke's girl Celeste was a preemie, she added another personal touch.

"I put a little note asking them to honor our family by wearing purple ribbons in November," Brooke says.

Where the New Year's basket tradition goes from here is up to individual moms.

"We also want to make sure we don't put pressure on the 2017 family to give," she says. "We just want people to know we gave from the heart."

No matter what happens it's clear their maternal instinct grows stronger with time.

"We just feel a close relationship," Brooke says.

Brown's still working on a big prize for the next New Year's mom, hoping a company will donate a year's worth of diapers.

For now, they appreciate the goodwill between parents.

"It's like we know each other already," Lauren adds.

"It was like we're in this club of New Year's babies," said Pauline.