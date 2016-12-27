Outpouring of generosity after grandma calls out 'Grinch' who stole grandson's bike

"You didn't just steal a bike," she wrote. "You stole his freedom to move about on his own. You can probably walk where you wanna go, while he struggles to walk any distance." (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) - A woman publicly called out a thief for stealing from her grandson -- who has cerebral palsy -- before Christmas.

The reaction to her letter to the editor addressing the alleged Grinch drew a flood of kindness.

"I wrote this when it first happened and I was so angry," explained Jo Barnes.

"You didn't just steal a bike," she wrote. "You stole his freedom to move about on his own. You can probably walk where you wanna go, while he struggles to walk any distance."

"I have cerebral palsy," said her grandson Scott Brittain, a musician. "That's one if the reasons the bike is so vital. When it was stolen, it's like having the equivalent of having a car stolen."

It takes something traumatic to make a rock musician sing the blues.

"Help me face tonight, it's gonna be a long one," he sang, playing one of his original songs for News 13.

The bike was one of his most prized possessions.





Barnes' heartfelt plea was published in the Transylvania Times a few days before Christmas, and good Samaritans reached out right away.

"Sandy, Wes, Dave," Jo said, reading from the list. "Ed, Avery, Pat, Delores, Douglas, and Carol."

It's Dave who stepped up with $600.

"I was sitting in the car in tears, crying," Scott recalls. "I couldn't believe it.

His sweet new ride is a specialized bicycle with a special story of generosity behind it. Scott relies on it to get to his music gigs.

"Dave's our angel," Barnes said.

When Scott was 6, he realized the freedom and independence that come with a set of wheels.

"The feeling you get when you ride that hill real fast," he says. "The adrenaline rush."

His message to the thief who targeted him is less pointed than his grandma's.

"You have my forgiveness. I don't bear grudges," Scott says.

Meanwhile, Jo says the outpouring of kindness this Christmas confirmed what she already knew.

"I loved Brevard anyway, but Brevard's full of angels," she concludes.

Those angels restored a rocker's faith in humanity.

After Scott got his new bike, someone else offered him one. He gave that additional bicycle to a friend in need.

"I hear the music, it makes me smile," Scott sang, belting out a different tune. "Like a wave of bittersweet memories."