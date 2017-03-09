UPDATE: Neighbor rushes to rescue pilot in crashed plane

A plane caught fire after crashing upon landing in Henderson County.

It happened off Lanning Road in Edneyville. The Edneyville fire chief said it started when the pilot tried to land but clipped a tree and power lines.

"In his words, he was coming in too hot," chief Robert Griffin said. "He went to take back off, he knew he wasn't going to be able to stop, so he went to go back in the air and clipped a tree."



According to the FAA, the airplane is registered to Irland Brown. Neighbors said he has flown planes locally for many years and has a small landing strip.

They knew almost immediately it was him caught in a nearby tree. Kimberly Hodge said another neighbor went to his rescue after hearing a loud "boom."

"He was hanging in the power line, so I don't know how she didn't get hurt," Hodge said. "Once she started getting to him, [the plane] fell to the ground and then he pushed the door open and made it to our mailbox."

The fire chief said the 84-year-old pilot was not injured, but the aircraft was destroyed. When crews arrived, the plane was on its side and nearby power lines were still crackling.

"That kept us from putting the fire out, the power lines were still live, and, with them still being energized, we weren't able to do any fire fighting," Griffin said.

When the flames were finally out, just the metal framing of the plane remained.

The pilot reportedly walked to his home just down the road, refusing a trip to the hospital.

"How him or the woman who assisted him with getting out didn't get shocked or electrocuted with the power lines and the plane being in it, I really don't know," Griffin said.

"I think I heard them say he's never going to fly again. And I don't know if that's just shock, but I think it would have been enough to stop me," Hodge said.

Investigators say it is a miracle the 84-year-old Henderson County man made it out of his airplane moments before it erupted in flames.











