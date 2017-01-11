Puppy saved from burning home is reunited with rescuers

It was a party fit for a princess -- or just a playful puppy. Balloon's, cake and decorations were all present as rescuers and little Hex were reunited.

"We are ecstatic that's she's doing well and she's doing happy and found an awesome new home," said one of Hex's rescuers, Zachary Bass with the Asheville Fire Department.

There was no shortage of kisses between Hex and her rescuers. The Asheville Humane Society presented the firefighters with an award for animal rescue.



Back in October, Hex was rescued by Mike Stageman, Joshua Adell, Bentley Andres and Zac Bass from a burning home in the River Arts District.

"She had kind of nuzzled herself underneath a pile of clothes and I could just barely see a little bit of movement for her belly. I put her on oxygen. She was completely lifeless and felt like a rag-doll at that point," said Bass.

The 12-week-old puppy was then brought to R.E.A.C.H of Asheville, where her prognosis didn't look good.



"The first surgery that we did on her involved taking off a lot of skin. It's one of those things that was hard to do, but none the less question can she pull through," said Dr. Jeff Johansson with R.E.A.C.H.

Right after her first surgery, doctors noticed Hex's fighting spirit.

"As soon as she woke up from anesthetic, her tail was wagging," said Dr. Johansson.

She found a will to live, and the fire department found a bond that will last a lifetime.

"We can't wait to have her by the station. I volunteered for babysitting if her owner will let her come over and play with my Golden. I would love that," said Bass.