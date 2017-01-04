Restaurants post signs to keep online daters safe

Women heading into the ladies room at Asheville Brewing Company's two locations will notice a new placard on the back door of the main bathroom door. The sign is meant to reassure patrons who may be meeting someone for the first time on a blind date.

The sign specifically mentions the social media meeting app called Tinder and reassures anyone who may be in an uncomfortable situation that staff can assist them if they want to leave discreetly.

"In this day and age, with so many people dating online and meeting people for the first time in public places and things like that, there's no telling how many things could happen," said Cat Prindle, Asheville Brewing's manager. "We've got our phone number as well as a couple of code words we've established with our staff, where people that are customers can go to the bar, call the bar, let our staff know in a very discreet way that they're needing some assistance."

The sign says to patrons if a Tinder date is going wrong, for example, if the man "doesn't look like his picture" or is just plain "weird," come to the bar and someone will get you out discreetly. The sign says they'll get you a taxi or walk you out to your car.

Zia Taqueria in West Asheville has also had similar signs in their ladies room and posted in stalls with the same goal in mind -- to keep patrons safe.

Asheville police officer Charlene Raines said the department appreciates what the restaurants are trying to do, but she said anyone who feels unsafe should call police as well.

"If you feel that unsafe to where you feel you need to approach the people at the bar to get you out," said Raines. "It might be warranted you call the police, as well."

Raines said she has not heard of any recent situations where someone on a blind date has been assaulted, but she said there are basic rules for anyone going to meet someone socially for the first time. She said always let a friend know where you are going and who you are meeting, and also carry a cell phone.

Asheville Brewing Company's owner said he got the idea to put up the signs from other restaurants nationally that have posted similar assurances to customers.