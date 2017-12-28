SC fugitive still at large after escape from Georgia jail

Authorities are searching for a Georgia inmate who deputies say escaped jail by breaking through a brick wall.

Investigators say Christopher Carroll broke through the wall before climbing through a hole in a fence to get away.

Carroll is from South Carolina, and was arrested in October on obstruction of an officer and theft charges. Officials say he was worried he was going to be sent back to his home state.

"I think he found out they were going to extradite him, and he wasn't too happy about that," said Lamar County Sheriff Brad White.



Authorities say Carroll stole a county-owned vehicle and drove off.

They used the GPS to track the truck to South Carolina, but say Carroll is still nowhere to be found.