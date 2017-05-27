Surviving victim of Todd Kohlhepp to collect $25K reward for helping solve Superbike case

Kala Brown, the lone surviving victim of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, will collect $25K reward for helping solve the Superbike case.

The so-called "Superbike Murders" involved the killing of a Chesnee, S.C. shop owner and three of his employees in a disturbing 2003 crime that remained unsolved for over a decade.

Kohlhepp acknowledged the killings in a plea deal, and agreed to life in prison without parole for committing the Superbike Murders, and for killing three other people whose bodies were found on his South Carolina property.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright announced that Kala Brown, who was chained in a shipping container on Kohlhepp's property for two months, will receive $25,000 for helping solve the Superbike Murders.



Sheriff Wright said Kohlhepp told Brown about the previous murders, helping crack that case.