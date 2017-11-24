MENU
52
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Toys for Tots ensures Christmas gifts for WNC Kids

by Rex Hodge

Officers, Boy Scouts, even Santa volunteered their time Friday, collecting money and toys in busy Hendersonville. Toys for Tots hopes to collect $10,000 and thousands of new, unwrapped toys so all kids have gifts at Christmas. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

A TOYS 7.jpg
A TOYS 4.jpg
A TOYS 3.jpg
A TOYS 2.jpg

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

9 photos
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — 

Black Friday shopping will fill thousands of homes with Christmas gifts. But some families have a hard time keeping their budgets in the black this time of year.

That's where the Marine Corps' Toys for Tots campaign comes into play.

Officers, Boy Scouts, even Santa volunteered their time Friday, collecting money and toys in busy Hendersonville.

Toys for Tots hopes to collect $10,000 and thousands of new, unwrapped toys so all kids have gifts at Christmas.

“The thought of a kid waking up on my Lord and Savior's birthday thinking nobody cares and nobody loves them, that’s just not going to happen,” Marine Corps Cpl. Larry Blackwell said.

The Marine Corps will warehouse and sort the gifts, then make sure they go to the right spots for families to collect.

“They can go to fire departments. They can go to churches. They can go to schools, Department of Social Services and fill out forms and requests. Then, they'll come to us, and we'll hand the toys out,” Staff Sgt. Wes Russell said.

The Toys for Tots campaign in Hendersonville runs again 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday.

Trending

1
 

Candler neighbors have asked for years for traffic light where deadly crash happened

Candler neighbors have asked for years for traffic light where deadly crash happened
2
 

Amber Alert canceled for child in Gaston County

Amber Alert canceled for child in Gaston County
3
 

McDowell County man offers $10,000 reward after WWII memorabilia stolen

McDowell County man offers $10,000 reward after WWII memorabilia stolen
4
 

Shoppers line up for "Black Friday Bash" at Asheville Mall

Shoppers line up for "Black Friday Bash" at Asheville Mall
5
 

Fund for helpful homeless man collects more than $280,000

Fund for helpful homeless man collects more than $280,000

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLOS

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Candler neighbors have asked for years for traffic light where deadly crash happened

Candler neighbors have asked for years for traffic light where deadly crash happened
2

Amber Alert canceled for child in Gaston County

Amber Alert canceled for child in Gaston County
3

McDowell County man offers $10,000 reward after WWII memorabilia stolen

McDowell County man offers $10,000 reward after WWII memorabilia stolen
4

Shoppers line up for "Black Friday Bash" at Asheville Mall

Shoppers line up for "Black Friday Bash" at Asheville Mall
5

Fund for helpful homeless man collects more than $280,000

Fund for helpful homeless man collects more than $280,000
6

Sheriff's office: Man charged in child's death after sibling hospitalized

Sheriff's office: Man charged in child's death after sibling hospitalized
7

Drug dealer ordered to pay for funeral of teen who overdosed

Drug dealer ordered to pay for funeral of teen who overdosed
8

Early start to Black Friday shopping a tradition for some in WNC

Early start to Black Friday shopping a tradition for some in WNC
9

US declares 'ethnic cleansing' against Rohingya in Myanmar

US declares 'ethnic cleansing' against Rohingya in Myanmar
10

Yancey County teacher says starting career late gives her extra appreciation for the job

Yancey County teacher says starting career late gives her extra appreciation for the job