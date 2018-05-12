MENU
Troopers: Marion woman trafficked $3.7 million worth of drugs

by Justin Hinton

A Marion woman is accused of trafficking $3.7 million worth of drugs after getting stopped by troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (Photo courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

A Marion woman is facing charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say they found $3.7 million worth of drugs in the truck she was renting.

On May 9 around 10:30 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2018 Penske truck with Virginia registration for following too closely on I-70 in Guernsey County, Ohio.

Troopers say they noticed criminal indicators, as did a drug-sniffing canine.

A probable cause search revealed 110 pounds of heroin and methamphetamine, which troopers seized.

They arrested Ashley Tramonte, 27, and charged her with felony possession of a controlled substance and felony trafficking in drugs.

If convicted she could face up to 20 years in prison.

