MENU
40
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

USPS helps WNC woman keep her mother from losing money in scam

by Frank Kracher

The U.S. Postal Service helped Debbie Mathis stop her mother from losing $500 in a scam. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

SCAM_0005_frame_16878.jpg
SCAM_0003_frame_8479.jpg
6 TEASE 3B- 11PM TEASE SCAM AVERTED_frame_0.jpg
6 TEASE 3B- 11PM TEASE SCAM AVERTED_frame_409.jpg

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

7 photos
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — 

"I've been talking to this guy. I've won Publisher's Clearinghouse, for $100,000," Debbie Mathis said her mother told her.

Mathis, who lives in Black Mountain, said her mother told her she'd hit it big, and that she'd sent $500 cash to an address in Mississippi to make sure her prize would be paid out.

When Mathis heard that, she sprang into action.

"As soon as you know, that you feel you're the victim of a scam, contact your local post office and get that stopped right away," USPS inspector Jessica Adam said.

Adams, whose office is in Charlotte office, said that initial letter is often followed by many phone calls.

"He talked her into sending it overnight, expressing it, so, it actually ended up being to our benefit," Mathis said.

With a tracking number, the Burke County Sheriff's Office and postal employees were able to intercept Mathis' mom's money, something that doesn't happen very often.

"We feel great when we're able to stop the bad guy from receiving the funds," Adams said. "A lot of times, they do target the elderly, and that is something that is near and dear to my me. My grandfather was the victim of a scam."

This scam was foiled on a special day for the daughter who just wanted to help her mom get her $500 back.

"This is my birthday, Lord, and I really, this is my birthday wish for the day, that you could help me intercept this and stop this, for her sake, and just, this guy won't win just so he won't win," Mathis said.

To get quick help and tips for avoiding scams, click here.

Trending

1
 

Police search for local man wanted for first-degree murder, considered armed & dangerous

Police search for local man wanted for first-degree murder, considered armed & dangerous
2
 

Sheriff Duncan: Buncombe County jailer under investigation terminated

Sheriff Duncan: Buncombe County jailer under investigation terminated
3
 

Rape suspect connected to 2 missing local women, including his wife

Rape suspect connected to 2 missing local women, including his wife
4
 

Alaska hit by 7.9 earthquake; tsunami warning canceled

Alaska hit by 7.9 earthquake; tsunami warning canceled
5
 

7 Oscar nominations for movie filmed in Black Mountain, Sylva

7 Oscar nominations for movie filmed in Black Mountain, Sylva

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLOS

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Police search for local man wanted for first-degree murder, considered armed & dangerous

Police search for local man wanted for first-degree murder, considered armed & dangerous
2

Sheriff Duncan: Buncombe County jailer under investigation terminated

Sheriff Duncan: Buncombe County jailer under investigation terminated
3

Rape suspect connected to 2 missing local women, including his wife

Rape suspect connected to 2 missing local women, including his wife
4

Alaska hit by 7.9 earthquake; tsunami warning canceled

Alaska hit by 7.9 earthquake; tsunami warning canceled
5

7 Oscar nominations for movie filmed in Black Mountain, Sylva

7 Oscar nominations for movie filmed in Black Mountain, Sylva
6

NC 6-year-old among nation's most recent flu deaths

NC 6-year-old among nation's most recent flu deaths
7

Hendersonville native, living in Alaska, recaps earthquake & tsunami threat

Hendersonville native, living in Alaska, recaps earthquake & tsunami threat
8

Parts of I-26 in Henderson County to be closed this week

Parts of I-26 in Henderson County to be closed this week
9

Man struck by car in Hendersonville

Man struck by car in Hendersonville
10

Authorities seek woman wanted on drug charges, federal probation violation

Authorities seek woman wanted on drug charges, federal probation violation