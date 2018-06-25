Warrant: Man accuses girlfriend of stabbing him in buttocks after refusing to buy alcohol

Eden Joy Bistricam, 47, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after the June 23, 2018, incident. (Photo credit: Vinelink)

An Asheville woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the buttocks after he refused to buy her alcohol.

Eden Joy Bistricam, 47, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after the June 23, 2018, incident.

According to a search warrant, Buncombe County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Berrington Village Apartment Complex just before 9:30 p.m., where they found a man laying on the sidewalk in front of building seven.

Deputies said the man, identified as Shawn Patrick Edmond, had suffered a stab wound and was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment.

According to the warrant, Edmond told officers that Bistricam, his girlfriend, had become violent when he refused to buy her alcohol and stabbed him in the right buttocks with a steak knife.

A search warrant was executed in the apartment and one steak knife with "dried red liquid matter" was recovered, according to documents.

Bistricam is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility.