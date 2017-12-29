Authorities seize 150 ducks from North Carolina woman

On Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Bob Hautman, an artist from Delano, Minn., as the winner of the 2017 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest. (Image courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

Authorities in eastern North Carolina say they've removed about 150 ducks and a dozen cats from a woman's home.



Lt. Jerry Brewer of the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office tells WECT-TV that authorities seized the animals from Cynthia Huber's home south of Wilmington on Dec. 20.

Two area animal rescue groups have taken in the animals.

Brewer said the investigation started after Huber took a sick kitten to a veterinarian, and the veterinarian alerted authorities. That led authorities to search her house. Brewer said the county health department also inspected the property due to large amounts of animal waste in a pond at the home.

Huber, 56, faces charges including nine counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Huber didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment left with a relative.