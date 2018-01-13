MENU
18
Could Utah experience 'false ballistic missile alert' like Hawaii?

by Bronagh Tumulty

This smartphone screen capture shows a false incoming ballistic missile emergency alert sent from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency system on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Jennifer Kelleher)

(KUTV) - Fear gripping Hawaii Saturday after emergency messages went out saying a missile was heading straight for the state.

Residents and tourists were left scrambling for shelter, fearing they were under attack.

It turned out to be a false alarm.

2 News spoke with Joe Dougherty of the Utah Division of Emergency Management to find out if something similar could happen here. He says it’s unlikely due to the way messages like that are stored in Utah. Each has to be handwritten and then entered into the system. Some are prewritten, like amber alerts, but those are stored in a different software programme, not the alert system itself.



