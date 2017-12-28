'Hot Cop' resigns amid anti-semitic, official misconduct investigations

A Gainesville Police Officer who launched into fame as one of the department's "Hot Cops" during Hurricane Irma selfie, has resigned after two separate investigations into allegations that he posted anti-semitic jokes on Facebook and repeatedly had sex with a woman while on-duty.

Officer Michael Hamill resigned Dec. 6 when he was scheduled to appear for an Internal Affairs interview on both matters, Officer Ben Tobias said Thursday.

Hamill and two other officers gained notoriety in September when their selfie spread across social media like wildfire.

Hamill was suspended with pay within days, however, after police received reports that he had made anti-Semitic jokes on Facebook before he joined the department.

New information released Thursday shows Hamill was also investigated for having sex with a woman during breaks while on duty. The woman told investigators they met while he was driving for Uber. The internal affairs report says the woman ended the relationship when she realized, thanks to the Hot Cop Facebook post, that Hamill was married.

The internal affairs report says neither investigation would have resulted in criminal charges but both could have led to his firing, had he not resigned.

"The evidence gathered was enough to conclude that Officer Hamill met with and had sexual relations with (redacted) while on duty, which is a violation of city policy and is considered a moral character violation ..." the report says.

Police say they're also taking the anti-Semitic allegations very seriously. The department says it's working with the Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg so that all new recruits will tour the museum before being sworn in.