One winning ticket sold in $450 million Mega Millions drawing

Lottery officials announced Saturday that one ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Friday night's $450 million Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 10. The winning ticket was sold in Florida but a winner has not yet been identified.

“Congratulations to Florida on their big jackpot win,” Mega Millions Lead Director and Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica said in a statement. ”This has been an exciting run for Mega Millions players and a great way to start off the new year! But it’s not over yet. We’re looking forward to Saturday’s $570 million Powerball jackpot. Good luck, everyone!”



This was the fourth-biggest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the first since October.

Eight other tickets were sold that matched five numbers, including one each in California, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Virginia, and two each in Oklahoma and Texas. Nearly 3 million people won prizes on some level on Friday night.



The Mega Millions jackpot will now reset to $40 million for a drawing next Tuesday.