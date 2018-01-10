MENU
49
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Assignment asking students to give 'good reasons for slavery' prompts backlash

by WKRC

School assignment asking students to give "good reasons for slavery" prompts backlash (WITI via CNN Newsource)

slaveryassignment2.JPG
slaveryassignment.JPG

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

3 photos

WAUWATOSA, Wisc. (WKRC) - Parents were outraged by a school assignment that asked students to list "three good reasons for slavery."

The fourth grade students at "Our Redeemer Lutheran School" received the assignment in English class.

The question was "Give three good reasons for slavery and three bad reasons."

"It's highly offensive and insensitive," Trameka Brown-Berry said. "I was in shock. I couldn't believe they sent something like that home."

Brown-Berry's 9-year-old was one of the students given the assignment.

"Not only was my son in an awful position but the students who weren't black because it's that sort of mentality of not being able to see from another's perspective and only seeing your lens -- that's what dangerous. That's what keeps racism going," she said.

The school's principal Jim Van Dellen told WITI the assignment was out of line. In a letter to parents and students, he said:

The purpose of the assignment was no, in any way, to have students argue that any slavery is acceptable.

The assignment is no longer part of the curriculum and Van Dellen says the school will try to communicate to parents before sensitive subjects are discussed in class.

It's not clear if the teacher will face any discipline.


Trending

1
 

Autopsy: North Carolina inmate had meth in her system

Autopsy: North Carolina inmate had meth in her system
2
 

Couple in their 70s use buddy system to lose nearly 400 pounds together

Couple in their 70s use buddy system to lose nearly 400 pounds together
3
 

South Carolina mother charged in infant's co-sleeping death

South Carolina mother charged in infant's co-sleeping death
4
 

Top local stories we are following today

Top local stories we are following today
5
 

CORRECTION: Asheville's Overlook Village shopping center sold

CORRECTION: Asheville's Overlook Village shopping center sold

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLOS

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Autopsy: North Carolina inmate had meth in her system

Autopsy: North Carolina inmate had meth in her system
2

Couple in their 70s use buddy system to lose nearly 400 pounds together

Couple in their 70s use buddy system to lose nearly 400 pounds together
3

South Carolina mother charged in infant's co-sleeping death

South Carolina mother charged in infant's co-sleeping death
4

Top local stories we are following today

Top local stories we are following today
5

CORRECTION: Asheville's Overlook Village shopping center sold

CORRECTION: Asheville's Overlook Village shopping center sold
6

JUST IN - Assault charges against a West Henderson High coach, dismissed

JUST IN - Assault charges against a West Henderson High coach, dismissed
7

Clyde house fire victim says there was an intruder in his home at the time of the blaze

Clyde house fire victim says there was an intruder in his home at the time of the blaze
8

Dolly Parton dropping 'Dixie' from Dixie Stampede attractions

Dolly Parton dropping 'Dixie' from Dixie Stampede attractions
9

6 NC gang members sentenced in killing of South Carolina couple

6 NC gang members sentenced in killing of South Carolina couple
10

Asheville City Council curtails short-term rentals downtown

Asheville City Council curtails short-term rentals downtown