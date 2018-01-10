School assignment asking students to give "good reasons for slavery" prompts backlash (WITI via CNN Newsource)

WAUWATOSA, Wisc. (WKRC) - Parents were outraged by a school assignment that asked students to list "three good reasons for slavery."

The fourth grade students at "Our Redeemer Lutheran School" received the assignment in English class.

The question was "Give three good reasons for slavery and three bad reasons."

"It's highly offensive and insensitive," Trameka Brown-Berry said. "I was in shock. I couldn't believe they sent something like that home."



Brown-Berry's 9-year-old was one of the students given the assignment.

"Not only was my son in an awful position but the students who weren't black because it's that sort of mentality of not being able to see from another's perspective and only seeing your lens -- that's what dangerous. That's what keeps racism going," she said.



The school's principal Jim Van Dellen told WITI the assignment was out of line. In a letter to parents and students, he said:

The purpose of the assignment was no, in any way, to have students argue that any slavery is acceptable.

The assignment is no longer part of the curriculum and Van Dellen says the school will try to communicate to parents before sensitive subjects are discussed in class.

It's not clear if the teacher will face any discipline.



