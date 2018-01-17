MENU
11
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

President Trump announces winners of '2017 Fake News Awards'

by Sinclair Broadcast Group

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Washington for a Thanksgiving trip to Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., as first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron wait. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP17350643820265.jpg
Screen Shot 2018-01-17 at 8.14.26 PM.png
Screen Shot 2018-01-17 at 8.14.34 PM.png
Screen Shot 2018-01-17 at 8.14.44 PM.png

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

5 photos
WASHINGTON (SBG) — 

President Donald Trump announced the winners of his "Fake News Awards" Wednesday, tweeting out a link to a webpage with the selected stories.

First on the list is Paul Krugman, a columnist for The New York Times who wrote in 2016 that the stock markets would "never" recover from the shock of Trump's election.

"It really does now look like President Donald J. Trump, and markets are plunging," Krugman wrote. "When might we expect them to recover? ... a first-pass answer is never."

There are 9 other reports named, all by journalists at CNN, TIME, The Washington Post, Newsweek, or Fox.

Trump wraps up his list with the ongoing investigation into potential collusion between his presidential campaign and the Russian government.

"And last, but not least: “RUSSIA COLLUSION!" Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!"

After that, the "awards" devolve into what appears to be a list of the president's accomplishments while in office.

"While the media spent 90% of the time focused on negative coverage or fake news, the President has been getting results," the page reads.

1. The economy has created nearly 2 million jobs and gained over $8 trillion in wealth since the President’s inauguration.
2. African Americans and Hispanics are enjoying the lowest unemployment rate in recorded history.
3. The President signed historic tax cuts and relief for hardworking Americans not seen since President Reagan.
4. President Trump’s plan to cut regulations has exceeded “2 out for every 1 in” mandate, issuing 22 deregulatory actions for every one new regulatory action.
5. The President has unleashed an American energy boom by ending Obama-era regulations, approving the Keystone pipeline, auctioning off millions of new acres for energy exploration, and opening up ANWR.
6. ISIS is in retreat, having been crushed in Iraq and Syria.
7. President Trump followed through on his promise to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and instructed the State Department to begin to relocate the Embassy.
8. With President Trump’s encouragement, more member nations are paying their fair share for the common defense in the NATO alliance.
9. Signed the Veterans Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act to allow senior officials in the VA to fire failing employees and establishes safeguards to protect whistleblowers.
10. President Trump kept his promise and appointed Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump has long nurtured a contentious relationship with what he calls the "fake news media."

From his campaign till now, the commander-in-chief has placed much blame upon journalists, whom he has referred to as "the enemy of the people."

Trending

1
 

Wednesday Weather Update: Snow, wind, ice, cold.

Wednesday Weather Update: Snow, wind, ice, cold.
2
 

Former staff member says controversial workout video objectified her, other women

Former staff member says controversial workout video objectified her, other women
3
 

Gym owner apologizes after controversial Instagram video

Gym owner apologizes after controversial Instagram video
4
 

Watch: Governor Cooper, winter weather update briefing

Watch: Governor Cooper, winter weather update briefing
5
 

Over 3,000 tons of salt used on mountain roads during latest snow event, NCDOT says

Over 3,000 tons of salt used on mountain roads during latest snow event, NCDOT says

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLOS

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Wednesday Weather Update: Snow, wind, ice, cold.

Wednesday Weather Update: Snow, wind, ice, cold.
2

Former staff member says controversial workout video objectified her, other women

Former staff member says controversial workout video objectified her, other women
3

Gym owner apologizes after controversial Instagram video

Gym owner apologizes after controversial Instagram video
4

Watch: Governor Cooper, winter weather update briefing

Watch: Governor Cooper, winter weather update briefing
5

Over 3,000 tons of salt used on mountain roads during latest snow event, NCDOT says

Over 3,000 tons of salt used on mountain roads during latest snow event, NCDOT says
6

Reality Check: Buncombe County has paid the state $540,000+ for pension spiking

Reality Check: Buncombe County has paid the state $540,000+ for pension spiking
7

City of Asheville responds to snow event, some services affected

City of Asheville responds to snow event, some services affected
8

Gym owner faces backlash after controversial social media post

Gym owner faces backlash after controversial social media post
9

Owen High wrestling coach fights for his job

Owen High wrestling coach fights for his job
10

Reality Check: How secure are at-home ancestry tests?

Reality Check: How secure are at-home ancestry tests?