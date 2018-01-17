President Trump announces winners of '2017 Fake News Awards'

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Washington for a Thanksgiving trip to Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., as first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron wait. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump announced the winners of his "Fake News Awards" Wednesday, tweeting out a link to a webpage with the selected stories.

First on the list is Paul Krugman, a columnist for The New York Times who wrote in 2016 that the stock markets would "never" recover from the shock of Trump's election.



"It really does now look like President Donald J. Trump, and markets are plunging," Krugman wrote. "When might we expect them to recover? ... a first-pass answer is never."

There are 9 other reports named, all by journalists at CNN, TIME, The Washington Post, Newsweek, or Fox.

Trump wraps up his list with the ongoing investigation into potential collusion between his presidential campaign and the Russian government.



"And last, but not least: “RUSSIA COLLUSION!" Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!"



After that, the "awards" devolve into what appears to be a list of the president's accomplishments while in office.

"While the media spent 90% of the time focused on negative coverage or fake news, the President has been getting results," the page reads.

1. The economy has created nearly 2 million jobs and gained over $8 trillion in wealth since the President’s inauguration.

2. African Americans and Hispanics are enjoying the lowest unemployment rate in recorded history.

3. The President signed historic tax cuts and relief for hardworking Americans not seen since President Reagan.

4. President Trump’s plan to cut regulations has exceeded “2 out for every 1 in” mandate, issuing 22 deregulatory actions for every one new regulatory action.

5. The President has unleashed an American energy boom by ending Obama-era regulations, approving the Keystone pipeline, auctioning off millions of new acres for energy exploration, and opening up ANWR.

6. ISIS is in retreat, having been crushed in Iraq and Syria.

7. President Trump followed through on his promise to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and instructed the State Department to begin to relocate the Embassy.

8. With President Trump’s encouragement, more member nations are paying their fair share for the common defense in the NATO alliance.

9. Signed the Veterans Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act to allow senior officials in the VA to fire failing employees and establishes safeguards to protect whistleblowers.

10. President Trump kept his promise and appointed Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump has long nurtured a contentious relationship with what he calls the "fake news media."

From his campaign till now, the commander-in-chief has placed much blame upon journalists, whom he has referred to as "the enemy of the people."