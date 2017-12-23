MENU
63
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Teen boy charged with murdering husband and wife inside Virginia house, police say

by WJLA

Police on scene Friday of a fatal shooting in Fairfax County. (Photo, ABC7){&nbsp;}

RESTON, Va. (WJLA) - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a husband and wife inside their Reston home on Friday, police say.

The boy is currently in the hospital in life-threatening condition after shooting himself after allegedly shooting Buckley Kuhn Fricker, 43, and her husband Scott Fricker, 48.

The boy, who is from Lorton, knew both Buckley and Scott and allegedly shot them after being confronted by them inside the house, police say.

Fairfax County Police were called to the 2600 block of Black Fir Ct. around 5 a.m. Friday morning because of the shooting.

Buckley was an attorney specializing in elder law and ran a geriatric care company. Neighbors say the family had just moved into this home a few months ago and they know at least one child lives in the home.

Four other family members were in the house during the shooting but were not hurt, officials say.

The shooting remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 703-691-2131.

Trending

1
 

Report: Elderly couple tells officials 60 pounds of pot was for holiday presents

Report: Elderly couple tells officials 60 pounds of pot was for holiday presents
2
 

5 charged with breaking and entering storage containers in Polk County

5 charged with breaking and entering storage containers in Polk County
3
 

It's not too late to find those last-minute gifts in Asheville

It's not too late to find those last-minute gifts in Asheville
4
 

Asheville racing legend recovering from car crash

Asheville racing legend recovering from car crash
5
 

Man accused of breaking into 2 Asheville homes, assaulting women

Man accused of breaking into 2 Asheville homes, assaulting women

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLOS

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Report: Elderly couple tells officials 60 pounds of pot was for holiday presents

Report: Elderly couple tells officials 60 pounds of pot was for holiday presents
2

5 charged with breaking and entering storage containers in Polk County

5 charged with breaking and entering storage containers in Polk County
3

It's not too late to find those last-minute gifts in Asheville

It's not too late to find those last-minute gifts in Asheville
4

Asheville racing legend recovering from car crash

Asheville racing legend recovering from car crash
5

Man accused of breaking into 2 Asheville homes, assaulting women

Man accused of breaking into 2 Asheville homes, assaulting women
6

Schools from across NC compete in Headlock on Hunger Tournament

Schools from across NC compete in Headlock on Hunger Tournament
7

Mattis: 'Storm clouds gathering' over Korean Peninsula

Mattis: 'Storm clouds gathering' over Korean Peninsula
8

Transylvania County duo made the holidays by reuniting Florida family with lost cat

Transylvania County duo made the holidays by reuniting Florida family with lost cat
9

APD makes special delivery to family touched by tragedy earlier this year

APD makes special delivery to family touched by tragedy earlier this year
10

Caught on camera: Thieves steal purses and tip jar money

Caught on camera: Thieves steal purses and tip jar money