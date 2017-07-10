MENU
Man describes waking to find bear in his car

by Elizabeth Burch

A bear locked itself inside a car. (Photo credit: Michael Watkins)

bear 5.jpg
bear 3.jpg
bear 4.jpg

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

4 photos
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — 

Michael Watkins woke up Wednesday morning to a sheriff's deputy knocking on his door. He said there isn't much crime in his neighborhood, so he was surprised. The deputy asked him if he was aware of the "situation" going on outside his home.

"He's like, 'there's a bear trapped in your car,'" Watkins recalled. "That's the last thing I could have expected to see. A bear in the car."

He snapped some pictures while they waited for the game warden to show up.

Watkins said once the game warden arrived, he opened the car door, and the bear ran away.

RELATED | PHOTOS: Bear locks itself inside car, totals it from the inside out

Once the teenage bear took off into the woods, the family got their first look at the damage inside their car. Watkins said the bear left a granola bar but destroyed pretty much everything else in the car. Video the family took right after shows chunks of the seats missing, an airbag dangling from the ceiling and scratch marks all over. Fortunately, they said their insurance company will cover the damage, even if it was a little surprised by who caused it.

"The call was a little difficult. She said, 'You know, we don't get this very often.'"

The family thought their encounter that morning would be the only time they would see the bear, but that wasn't the end of it. A few days later they saw him again.

"The really funny thing is we were leaving the neighborhood, and the bear was down there. So, he's not gone yet," Watkins said.




