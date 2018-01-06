MENU
Volunteer fathers show up for "Breakfast with Dads" event at middle school in Dallas

by WKRC

A group organizing Dade Middle School's annual "Breakfast with Dads" event was concerned when it found student participation was low due to young men not having a father or a father-figure able to attend (Courtesy: Stephanie Drenka)

DALLAS (WKRC) - It was a heartwarming scene at Billy Earl Dade Middle School in Dallas.

A group organizing the school's annual "Breakfast with Dads" event became concerned when it found student participation was low due to young men not having a father or a father-figure able to attend, according to a story by NBC 5.

About 90 percent of the school's students come from low-income families.

The group took to social media in hopes of finding 50 male mentors to accompany the middle school boys.

On the day of the event, nearly 600 men showed up.

Click here for a full photo gallery of the event.

