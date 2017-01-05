Clemson 'super-fan' receives extraordinary surprise

ANDERSON, SC -- Logan Wires had no idea what he was in for at the start of the Clemson football season.

Logan says, "I just feel incredibly blessed, and I thank God for it. This whole experience has been crazy. I'm just so thankful."

During Clemson's win over Louisville on October 2nd, Logan, who has cerebral palsy, stood up out of his wheelchair by himself to cheer on the Tigers. That picture went viral virtually overnight, and his life has never been the same.

Logan says, "The response from that picture has been crazy. I had no idea that any of that was going to happen."

Bill Wires says, "The whole thing with Logan's picture going viral, I tell people I'm overwhelmed and humbled by the entire experience. Because we've had so many people reach out to us and give us positive words of encouragement."

On Thursday, Logan and Carson thought they were going to Academy Sports and Outdoors in Anderson to get a $50 gift card for Clemson gear. Instead, they got something even better.

Aimee Graugnard says, "We know you need some new gear because we have got tickets for you guys and your Dad to head down to the game."

Luke Notestine says, "At the beginning of the day, Logan and Carson had no idea that they were going to get to go to the game. Now, they've got three tickets for all of them to attend, and go to Tampa. It's going to be a dream come true for the family."

Carson Wires says, "Oh my Gosh! This is, wow!! I don't know how to describe it."

Logan says, "I thought, man I sure wish I had some tickets. And what do you know, I got some tickets!'

Bill says, "I want them to carry this memory with them the rest of their lives being able to share that together. It's the most incredible experience ever."

Logan told us off-camera that he is Clemson's secret weapon, and that Alabama's Nick Saban won't be able to game plan for him Monday night.