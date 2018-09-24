Pianist says music helped him through homelessness & mental health issues

Since Patrick Littlejohn was 10 years old, the piano's been the constant that got him through everything from homelessness to mental health issues. (Photo credit: WLOS staff)

Music can be source of hope, even when life seems hopeless.



"The piano is relaxing for me,” says pianist and composer Patrick Littlejohn, of Asheville.

His craft has been his compass through the worst of times.

"Don't listen to my CD while you're driving. It'll almost put you to sleep,” he jokes.

His personal journey's one reason you shouldn't sleep on Littlejohn.

Since he was 10 years old, the piano's been the constant that got him through everything from homelessness to mental health issues.

At 71, it's still the driving force in his life.

"I want people to have faith in themselves. And I want to be an example that you can overcome odds,” he explains.

The odds have sometimes been stacked against him.

Littlejohn says, in 2006, health complications from medication lead to the a painfully quiet time in his life.

He was confined to a nursing home for four years, unable to walk much less play the piano.

"You're taking away my hands, my arms, you're helpless man,” he recalls.

"I was bedridden. I had to have therapy and learn how to walk again. When I was able to get mobile, I was able to practice a little bit in the dining room."

He says music came to him. Sometimes in dreams, sometimes while walking the halls of his rehabilitation facility.

"I was walking to my room and all of the sudden I started to hear this music,” Littlejohn said.

He’s has found an audience on YouTube and the internet radio site Jango.

Now, he hears from fans as far away as Germany and India.

Some tell him his music brings them to tears.

"And you feel that God wants you to share your music with the world, and that's what's happening now,” he says.

Littlejohn's artistry takes him to a happy place. He emerged from rock bottom and lives to play an inspiring tune.

"It makes you feel like you're doing your job."