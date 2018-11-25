Weekend box office: 'Ralph' Zerg rushes the box office

Weekend Box Office: November 23-25, 2018

(KUTV) Original estimates on Tuesday had “Ralph Breaks the Internet” finishing the five-day weekend with $70 million. By Wednesday evening those estimates were pushed to the astronomical heights of $95 million, a total that would have surpassed the $93.59 million that “Frozen” earned over the 1993 Thanksgiving weekend.

By Saturday morning the predictions leveled out a bit and the experts were predicting a humbler total of $84 million. Sunday’s estimates put the domestic five-day total at $84.47 million. Its worldwide the film earned $126 million. Ralph, Venellope and new friend Shank will have to settle for second place on the all-time score chart. Sorry, Ralph. Never the bride, always the bridesmaid.



Venellope (voice provided by Sarah Silverman) can take comfort in knowing that I think “A Place Called Slaughter Race” is twice the song that “Let it Go” was. Not that I expect it to become nearly as popular as Idina Menzel’s anthem, but I really hope that I can convince my five-year-old niece at Christmas to sing “Some flag us deplorable. Well, I think you’re adorable. We may be a motley crew, but our hearts ring true. And just for you, a face tattoo.” with as much gusto as she does “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack.

Did I happen to mention I’m a fan?



“Wreck-It-Ralph” opened to $49 million in 2012. Its five-day total was $56 million. The film finished its run with $471 million. I suspect that “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is going to push past $600 million. That’ll take some of the sting of “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" away. Let’s not forget, Disney still has “Marry Poppins Returns” on the horizon. That film has the potential of being massive, particularly if it is supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

“Creed II” hit its high expectations by bringing in $55 million over its first five days. “Creed.” a “Rocky” spin-off sequel released in 2015, opened to just below $30 million en route to a $109 million domestic total and $173.5 million worldwide. “Creed II” was made for $50 million. “Creed III” in 2021? Could be.



“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” has now earned $117 million domestically and $439.7 million worldwide. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” finished with $814 million worldwide.

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” added $35 million and has now earned $181 million domestically. Worldwide the film has earned $215.8 million.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” added $19.3 million over the break for a domestic total of $152 million. I've yet to see international numbers, but its worldwide should be kicking in around $450 million.

“Robin Hood” was met with a tepid response as it brought in $14.2 million over its first five days. International total, $8.7 million, are bleak as well. A worldwide total of $23.9 million on a film that apparently cost $100 million to make. That planned sequel; it isn’t happening. It's an entertaining experience only in the sense that almost every choice the filmmakers made doesn't work and the plot slides away beneath the over-the-top antics of Ben Mendelsohn and Tim Minchin.







