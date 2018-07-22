3 drown along North Carolina coast in 1 day

(FILE) The scene in the Outer Banks, where a swimmer lost their life in a drowning incident. Photo: WLOS staff

The deadly season along North Carolina's coast continues as three people died after being pulled from waters along the southeastern coast.



Media outlets report the drownings occurred Saturday off Wrightsville Beach, Holden Beach and Sunset Beach.

Coastline Rescue Chief David Robinson says a surfer pulled a 20-year-old man from the waters off Holden Beach. Robinson says officials believe the man got caught in a rip current.

He also says another person drowned at Sunset Beach while trying to help someone else. Robinson says the person rescued is believed to have survived.



Both beaches are in Brunswick County, where the forecast called for moderate rip current risk Saturday.

At Wrightsville Beach, Fire Chief Glen Rogers says a lifeguard pulled a middle-aged man in from the water. He died at the scene.

