MENU
76
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

3 drown along North Carolina coast in 1 day

by The Associated Press

(FILE) The scene in the Outer Banks, where a swimmer lost their life in a drowning incident. Photo: WLOS staff

07.22ripcurrent1.jpg
07.22ripcurrent2.jpg

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY

3 photos
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — 

The deadly season along North Carolina's coast continues as three people died after being pulled from waters along the southeastern coast.

Media outlets report the drownings occurred Saturday off Wrightsville Beach, Holden Beach and Sunset Beach.

Coastline Rescue Chief David Robinson says a surfer pulled a 20-year-old man from the waters off Holden Beach. Robinson says officials believe the man got caught in a rip current.

He also says another person drowned at Sunset Beach while trying to help someone else. Robinson says the person rescued is believed to have survived.

Both beaches are in Brunswick County, where the forecast called for moderate rip current risk Saturday.

At Wrightsville Beach, Fire Chief Glen Rogers says a lifeguard pulled a middle-aged man in from the water. He died at the scene.

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Ritz cracker products recalled over possible presence of Salmonella

Ritz cracker products recalled over possible presence of Salmonella
2
 

Nebo man suspected of killing his housemate apprehended

Nebo man suspected of killing his housemate apprehended
3
 

Antique Toy and Doll Show

Antique Toy and Doll Show
4
 

3 drown along North Carolina coast in 1 day

3 drown along North Carolina coast in 1 day
5
 

Asheville police identify woman killed in I-240 motorcycle wreck

Asheville police identify woman killed in I-240 motorcycle wreck

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WLOS

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Ritz cracker products recalled over possible presence of Salmonella

Ritz cracker products recalled over possible presence of Salmonella
2

Nebo man suspected of killing his housemate apprehended

Nebo man suspected of killing his housemate apprehended
3

Antique Toy and Doll Show

Antique Toy and Doll Show
4

3 drown along North Carolina coast in 1 day

3 drown along North Carolina coast in 1 day
5

Asheville police identify woman killed in I-240 motorcycle wreck

Asheville police identify woman killed in I-240 motorcycle wreck
6

Mom, daughter to spend night in Lizzie Borden killing room

Mom, daughter to spend night in Lizzie Borden killing room
7

'I will always love you': Dolly Parton fan goes big with West Asheville mural

'I will always love you': Dolly Parton fan goes big with West Asheville mural
8

Mega Millions jackpot could surge to half a billion by Tuesday

Mega Millions jackpot could surge to half a billion by Tuesday
9

Beware of fake Dollar General coupon on Facebook

Beware of fake Dollar General coupon on Facebook
10

Feeding the sharks with Hendersonville's Team ECCO

Feeding the sharks with Hendersonville's Team ECCO