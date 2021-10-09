A salute to veterans: WNC business celebrates 50 years with military appreciation event

OCT. 9, 2021 - Located in Spruce Pine, Buck Stove manufactures and sells stoves, fire place inserts, gas log sets and lanterns, and celebrated 50 year of business Saturday, Oct. 9 with a large military appreciation event. Buck Stove owner Robert Bailey is himself a Vietnam veteran and said his company has always been military-minded, so this celebration theme was a given. Pictured: A memorial for the 13 United States servicemembers killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan in August.(Photo credit: WLOS Staff)