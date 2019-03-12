Asheville natives caught in Colorado avalanche 'surf' to safety

Three local snowboarders got caught in the middle of an avalanche during a trip to Colorado.

The Asheville natives spent the week hitting the slopes at Breckenridge Ski Resort. On Friday, the unimaginable happened.

"We were sitting there. Grant (Shields) went first, and I was like 10 feet behind him," Nick Tensi said.

They were waiting for another friend, Hunter Revis, and Shields’ dad at the top of the slope.

“Then, all of a sudden, in between us, probably a 10-foot square of snow broke off and slid not far, maybe 50 feet," Tensi said.

Something the East Coast boarders weren’t used to seeing.

"I looked at Grant and was like, 'That was kind of sketchy. We should probably get out of here,'" Tensi said.

But about 30 seconds later

"Essentially, the whole top of that ridge just broke and fell and started to slide towards us," Shields said.

The two said it slammed them in the back and slid them down the mountain.

Shields said they had to swim their way out.

"We were both able to get on our feet and start riding on our boards," Shields said. “We, essentially, surfed on top of the avalanche."

Revis, who was right behind them, also found himself in the mess.

"I looked off to my left because I could hear them screaming, and they’re like, 'Go, go,go,’" Revis said.

"Once we got up in front of it, we cut off to the right to get up to the top of the bowl, or the side of the bowl, because we figured that would be safer grounds," Tensi said.

"When I got down there, they were just on their backs and breathing so hard," Revis said.

Despite what happened, the three said they’re ready for another trip out west.

"It’s scary on one side, but, at the same time, we just surfed an avalanche. It’s kind of cool," Tensi said.

No one was hurt during the avalanche.