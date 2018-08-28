'Bear in driveway': UPS note left in North Asheville is a hit on Facebook

by Liz Burch

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — 

“Bear in driveway”: One North Asheville woman's photo of a UPS note has gone viral--and kind of sums up life in parts of town.

Marcy Lanier posted a picture Friday of a note that her UPS driver left in her mailbox, with an unusual explanation for why her package wasn't left on the doorstep.

Lanier says says she had no idea her Facebook post would go viral. She just thought it was funny and wanted to share.

Apparently a lot of other people thought so, too because it's been shared thousands of times, all over the U.S.

A lot of people--including us--had the same question when the post started picking up steam on social media over the weekend—how did the UPS driver get past the bear to deliver the note, and why wouldn't they just drop off the package if they did?

Lanier says her mailbox is at the top of the driveway. "On the street. We get bears all the time," she said.

"So there was a bear in the driveway, so he couldn’t drop it off on my front porch. He normally drops my packages on my front porch. So that’s how it happened. He could stay safe in his truck, on the road."

The delivery driver also left the package in the mailbox, although in all the excitement, she hasn't gotten the chance to open it yet.

Also a funny coincidence— News 13 did a story about a bear opening a car door almost exactly a year, and it was in Lanier's neighborhood.

She says residents see see bears there all the time.

